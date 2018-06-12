Man Shot Dead In Fox Hill

POLICE were last night on the scene of a fatal shooting in Fox Hill.

Police Superintendent Shanta Knowles told The Tribune that shortly after 9pm, police were called to Step Street, off Fox Hill Road, after receiving reports that gunshots were heard in the area.

She said: “Officers arrived and discovered a man had been shot. EMS personnel came in and attempted to resuscitate the man but were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

“This male was walking on Step Street in Fox Hill when we are told a dark-coloured vehicle pulled beside him. He had a conversation with the occupants before they shot him and sped away.”

She added: “We have beefed up our patrols. We started a new operation last week Thursday. We know that there are lots of officers on the streets who are giving their best to make sure that our communities are safe. This appears to be an isolated incident. We are working to determine motive.

“We are also asking people not to be fearful but to speak to us.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 919 or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS.