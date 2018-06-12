Suicide Suspected In Grand Bahama

Police in Grand Bahama are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 45-year-old male of West End, Grand Bahama.

On Monday, June 11, shortly after 4pm, police were called to a residence in West End, where a man was discovered at his residence hanging from the roof.

Police and a doctor from the West End community were called in, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The exact cause of death will be determined by the pathologist report. Investigations will continue.