Tambearly Ready For A New Era

TAMBEARLY School has opened its new high school building - ready to serve grades nine through twelve for the 2018-2019 school year.

"The opening of the new high school brings to our students a state-of-the-art science lab, a magnificent music room, and spacious classrooms," a statement from the school said.

"Alice Langford opened the doors of Tambearly School for the first time in early September, 1985, on Queen Street and has proudly educated thousands of Bahamians from kindergarten to secondary school. The school has been at its current location in Sandyport for the past 27 years and continues to expand.

"As our campus facilities grow, Tambearly's curriculum continues to develop, offering our students the finest educational opportunities available.

"Officially registered as an Advanced Placement School of Education through College Board, students meeting the expectations of the curriculum requirements will be able to earn college credit while completing the Tambearly high school programme.

"Our first graduating students in 2020 now have the opportunity to begin their college journey with their first semester of college complete as they earn their advanced placement international diploma.

"With time comes change. Tambearly has experienced many new developments over the years enhancing our students' educational experiences.

"What has remained the same and will continue is Tambearly encouraging the love of learning and the pursuit of excellence while guiding our students with a moral compass," the school said.