Thunderstorm Warning For Nassau Until 7pm

AccuWeather Enterprise Solutions
SKYGUARD® THUNDERSTORM WARNING 1257
Prepared exclusively for The Tribune
WEATHER CRITERIA: Heavy Rain
STARTS: 06/12/2018 1:29 PM EDT
EXPIRES: 06/12/2018 7:00 PM EDT
VALID LOCATIONS: Nassau
COMMENTS: Rounds of heavy showers and thunderstorms expected across the region the afternoon. Expect rainfall totals of 1.50 to 2.50 inches with localised amounts of 3-4 inches possible where heavy downpours persist the longest.
This can lead to flooding of urban and poor drainage areas. Any stronger thunderstorms can also bring wind gusts of 35-45 mph.
