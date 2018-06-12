Thunderstorm Warning For Nassau Until 7pm

AccuWeather Enterprise Solutions

SKYGUARD® THUNDERSTORM WARNING 1257

Prepared exclusively for The Tribune

WEATHER CRITERIA: Heavy Rain

STARTS: 06/12/2018 1:29 PM EDT

EXPIRES: 06/12/2018 7:00 PM EDT

VALID LOCATIONS: Nassau

COMMENTS: Rounds of heavy showers and thunderstorms expected across the region the afternoon. Expect rainfall totals of 1.50 to 2.50 inches with localised amounts of 3-4 inches possible where heavy downpours persist the longest.

This can lead to flooding of urban and poor drainage areas. Any stronger thunderstorms can also bring wind gusts of 35-45 mph.