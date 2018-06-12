Where’S The Money Going?

EDITOR, The Tribune.

THAT’S really the golden question, isn’t it? We were promised transparent governance and Bahamians have yet to be given a paper trail of where VAT revenue is going.

Now, VAT is being increased, we’re being forced to eat healthy or buy corn beef, even our lifestyles are being taxed (we can’t even buy numbers without a tax) and suppose to believe that it’s still ‘The People’s Time.’

Well, we know who’s time it isn’t — the working class Bahamian, who toils to put food on the table, who saves just to purchase Christmas gifts for their children, all the while “downsizing” looms over their heads.

We, the people, deserve to know how will our financial sacrifice help to generate more jobs, create new industries and support entrepreneurship, provide better education for our children, protect our citizens and prevent future sacrifices from ever happening again.

O BUTLER

Nassau,

June 10, 2018.