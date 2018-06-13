0

Thunderstorm Warning For Freeport Until 6.30pm

As of Wednesday, June 13, 2018

AccuWeather Enterprise Solutions

SKYGUARD® THUNDERSTORM WARNING 1258

Prepared exclusively for The Tribune

WEATHER CRITERIA: Thunderstorm

STARTS: 06/13/2018 5:11 PM EDT

EXPIRES: 06/13/2018 6:30 PM EDT

VALID LOCATIONS: Freeport

COMMENTS: Slow-moving downpours will continue to impact the area. Rainfall rates of up to 0.75 inches per hour will be possible with rainfall totals 0.50 to 1.00 inch.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment