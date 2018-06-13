Thunderstorm Warning For Freeport Until 6.30pm

AccuWeather Enterprise Solutions

SKYGUARD® THUNDERSTORM WARNING 1258

Prepared exclusively for The Tribune

WEATHER CRITERIA: Thunderstorm

STARTS: 06/13/2018 5:11 PM EDT

EXPIRES: 06/13/2018 6:30 PM EDT

VALID LOCATIONS: Freeport

COMMENTS: Slow-moving downpours will continue to impact the area. Rainfall rates of up to 0.75 inches per hour will be possible with rainfall totals 0.50 to 1.00 inch.