Updated: Hundreds Protest Vat Rise

HUNDREDS of protesters marched to Rawson Square this morning to protest the impending valued added tax increase and a new sliding tax on web shops.
Shortly after 10.30am, the protestors stormed the barricades erected in Rawson Square and rushed into Parliament Square, before being stopped by police who held the crowd at bay.
After 1pm, Bay Street was again blocked off, with some protestors sitting and standing in the road as vehicles tried to drive past. Police later cleared the area and Bay Street was reopened.
And while protestors greeted and cheered for some politicians like Progressive Liberal Party Leader Philip Davis, Englerston MP Gleyns Hanna Martin and Free National Movement Centreville MP Reece Chipman, it was reported that one demonstrator threw water on Minister of Transport Frankie Campbell. The crowd also booed Minister of National Security Marvin Dames as left the House of Assembly.
The group included angry Bahamians, PLP supporters and members, as well as web shop employees who are afraid the new tax scale will lead to job losses in their sector.
The protest was labeled “Keep Ya Corned Beef, We Marching.”
Protesters chanted and shouted over music from a mini brass band, and waved signs, which read, “When was the last time your water bill was less than $50?” “We thought it was the people’s time,” and “Planes & Washers Duty Free Really?”
One protestor, B “Wheels” Evans, said he was participating in the march to advocate for “rights and justice.”
He stated he has no faith in the current administration nor the opposition party because they have both proven to be dishonest and “disgraceful.”
“Bahamian people need somebody to look out for them. I don’t think either of these parties are interested in the Bahamian people, they’re just using them for when they want to get in (government),” he said.
Another protester, Ernest McKenzie, expressed concern on how the tax increase could negatively impact the tourism industry.
“It’s going to cost them more to buy a plane ticket to come here to enjoy the goodness of us, and if they do that and impose that on us, what’s going to happen to your children and your grandchildren… to the young black entrepreneurs, to the small businessman?”
Protester Charles Higgs agreed that the proposed 12 percent VAT rate is “too much and too tough” for Bahamians, especially due to the large amount of single parent homes in the country.
“The government isn't even giving them quality food like fruits and stuff (that will be VAT exempt). They giving them this corned beef, and if you really did the history to know what corned beef is made up of, you wouldn't even want it exported in this country,” he said.
More on this story as it develops.
Photos: Terrel W Carey/Tribune staff
Comments
Well_mudda_take_sic 5 hours, 26 minutes ago
Repost: I agree that the current regressive taxation regime is unfair and therefore unsuitable for all, except of course the racketeering sinful empires run by the low-life thugs known as numbers bosses. But any effort at this point in time to replace it with a progressive income tax regime of the kind found in more developed countries would be like putting dynamite in the hands of young children. For decades now our successive spendthrift governments have demonstrated that they are simply not responsible enough to oversee the implementation and administration of a progressive income tax regime. This is mainly due to the failed two party political system we have been saddled with for the past 25 years or so whereby incompetent imbeciles are typically nominated to run for elected office, and competent, honest and hardworking Bahamians are for most part not inclined to get involved in active politics. Adopting a progressive tax regime without first fixing our failed two party political system would likely trigger 'a flight to safety' of almost all of our country's foreign-owned and domestic-owned financial capital, essentially resulting in the halting of all FDI, the depletion of our foreign currency reserves, and the destruction of the Bahamian dollar over night. Most Bahamians are too young to remember just how bad Jamaicans had it in their country for the longest time, when they could not even buy toilet paper or tooth paste. And now years later Jamaica still bears the terrible economic and social scarring from the hellish ordeal they went through for decades.
For the time being a 10% VAT with no exemptions could work, but only if accompanied by sustained belt tightening aimed at significantly (and painfully) reducing the size of our grossly over-bloated public services sector by as much as one-third or more over the next two to three years at most. Minnis and his cabinet should therefore be working overtime to create an environment conducive to significant private sector job growth. But the 2019/20 budget does very little if anything to encourage private sector job growth; iIn fact many would rightly argue it does the opposite.
And of course the scourge of the sinful money laundering empires run by the likes of His Majesty King Sebas Bastian and His Royal Highness Sir Craig Flowers would have to be dealt with, in large part through much higher taxation then even currently proposed and by the establishment of a completely tax-free national lottery initially operated by reputable and seasoned foreign lottery experts from Canada or the U.S.
ohdrap4 5 hours, 19 minutes ago
works every time.
A shirt and a day off work will buy their vote.
joeblow 4 hours, 51 minutes ago
Throw in a free Kalik and you gat them fer life!
joeblow 4 hours, 52 minutes ago
Braves party (PLP) is responsible for implementing VAT to pay down the national debt. They not only did not pay down the debt, but borrowed recklessly to almost destroy this country. The PLP are directly responsible for this VAT increase and he has the nerve to protest the increase?
Brave and the PLP should sit small on this one!
This is a national issue not a political one.
realfreethinker 4 hours, 44 minutes ago
I agree with you Brave should shut his pie hole. So if the government says they will have to borrow $600mil rather than raise vat these same people will be out marching. The chickens have come home to roost. The bills must be paid.
Bonefishpete 4 hours, 47 minutes ago
Keep Ya Corned ? Beef?
proudloudandfnm 4 hours, 15 minutes ago
FREEPORT!! YOU SEEING THIS????
THIS IS WHAT FREEPORT NEEDS TO BE DOING EVERY DAY UNTIL WE GET ACTION!
GET OFF YA ASSES AND PROTEST!!!
Aegeaon 2 hours, 40 minutes ago
This isn't just on Nassau's case, it's for the entire country.
Well_mudda_take_sic 3 hours, 40 minutes ago
The championship title fight of the millennium:
The tag team of His Majesty King Sebas and His Royal Highness Sir Craig versus the dim witted Doc (Minnis) and his darling yapping white haired lap poodle, recently turned ferocious pit bull (D'Aguilar).
Bahamians, place your bets!
BahamaPundit 3 hours, 35 minutes ago
Well said. How did Doc become so dim though? He's a doctor and rich, yet dim as a cloudy day in October. His brain seems capable of only one thought: stewed fish. SMH
ThisIsOurs 1 hour, 13 minutes ago
you should know by now that success and smarts have nothing to do with each other in the Bahamas. And I'm not talking about book smarts alone. Look at Sebas. I don't care how much suit they throw him n or how big the stage is they put him on or who he sitting beside, I know without a doubt he's only the front man. In the Bahamas you can get rich through connections, fronting and being crooked
PastorTroy 3 hours, 24 minutes ago
Aegeaon 2 hours, 30 minutes ago
Except the Slave Masters are just on their last legs in life. It won't matter if they get the wealth or not. Their offspring will escape the trap of racism and their false legacy will die off. The white man has simply allowed the majority to rule and what did we do for value?
Made a deal with one of Latin America's legendary drug cartels, the Medellin Cartel, to sell drugs and start a Drug War. Then we refused to investigate the number boys' bank accounts and finances to fund the webshops or casinos. Our old slave masters have died off or left the country to us. Now our new slave masters are everyone in the drug trade. All the drug cartels, narco-terrorists, street gangs, big-time money launderers and drug lords.
BahamaPundit 3 hours, 8 minutes ago
Well said paster. Unfortunately, no we won't legalize pot. I had a long chat with an owner of a chain of Bahamian liquor shops, and he told me they won't legalise pot because it decreases alcohol sales. Guess who are shareholders in Commonwealth Brewery? Doc and many of his crew. So, pot ain't ga happen for that reason alone.
TheMadHatter 2 hours, 56 minutes ago
"Hundreds" !!!!!! LOL.
Why don't we have thousands. There should be 50,000 people there, if people gave a damn.
The government can sit back and relax. "Errryting cool". "Thank God for Life."
Aegeaon 2 hours, 44 minutes ago
I can reason them on the 12% increase, but NOT the webshops. Tax the casinos if you will, but at least they made reservations to operate legally. But we need a intelligence agency like the CIA or MI-6 to investigate and determine when any new gambling venture should be allowed or not.
licks2 2 hours, 18 minutes ago
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahaha. . . .doc ya doing good there fella. . .Adrian Francis. . .Mr. PLP could only get that "lil bit" of peoples them. . .them look like rent-a-crowd and hard-core PLP them there!! This shows that the big part of the people are not mad as some say. . .we pay the 4.5 cents more and move on!!
ThisIsOurs 1 hour, 10 minutes ago
You and doc fail to see the spark
bogart 2 hours, 13 minutes ago
Actually..... Bahamaspundit....the NIB the nations Health insurance and educators and promoters of health is a major shareholder....the pore...the indigent...drowning their problems..in alcohol....and the NIB gets good dividends...
BahamaPundit 53 minutes ago
Re Bogart. Thanks for the info. So disgusting that they invest in killing us.
BahamaPundit 51 minutes ago
Re This Is Ours. So, if he is the front man, who is the real owner. Spill the beans.
