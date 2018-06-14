Identity Of Hanged Man Revealed

BYy DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

ALTHOUGH police have not officially released the name of the man found dead at a home in West End earlier this week, The Tribune understands the victim is Adrian Huyler.

According to police, shortly after 4pm on Monday, a 45-year-old man was found hanging from the roof of a home. Police are awaiting the results of an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

In other news, a 19-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday after he was allegedly found in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

According to police, shortly after 10pm, officers of the Rapid Response Unit executed a search warrant at an apartment on Bass Lane where they discovered a black .380 pistol with a magazine containing six rounds of .380 ammunition. A male occupant of the home was arrested.