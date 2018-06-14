Man In Hospital After Shooting

A MAN is in hospital after he was shot yesterday morning during an argument with another man in the Cowpen Road area.

Police said shortly after 8am, the victim was at Martin Close when he got into an argument with another man, who pulled a firearm from his waist and shot him before running away. The injured man was taken to hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Police are also asking for the public's help in locating 57-year-old Godfrey Wilson of St Joseph Street who was reported missing on Tuesday April 10. Mr Wilson is about 5'7" and medium has a build. Anyone knowing his whereabouts is asked to contact the police immediately.

Police are also appealing to members of the public for any information they may have that can assist in identifying and locating a man in a composite sketch, who is wanted for questioning in connection with a homicide investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 919, 502-9991 or the Crime Stoppers hotline at 328-TIPS.