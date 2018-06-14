Two Men Face Court Over $160,000 Drugs Discovery

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

TWO men were arraigned in a Magistrate's Court yesterday in connection with the seizure of over $160,000 worth of drugs in Exuma over the weekend.

Cable Beach residents Daymon Brown, 44, and 33-year-old Tony Burrows, stood before Deputy Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain charged in connection with the June 10 incident.

It is alleged that while at Waderick Wells Cay, Exuma on the day in question, both men were found to be in possession of a quantity of marijuana with intent to supply those drugs to another.

It is further alleged that between June 7 and 10, the two conspired to possess the drugs in question with the intent to supply the same.

According to initial reports from police, shortly after 9am, officers along with park wardens of the Exuma Sea Park conducted a joint operation at Warderick Wells Cay, where they recovered 168 pounds of suspected marijuana worth $168,000.

Two men were subsequently taken into custody in connection with the find.

Both Brown and Burrows pleaded not guilty to the charges and the matter was adjourned to September 18 for trial. Bail was denied and the two were remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services in the interim.

They have the right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.