Feeling Unsafe

EDITOR, The Tribune.

Re: ‘No reason to feel unsafe’.

The Tribune, June 12, 2018

LESS than two years ago, it was astutely noted that our crime needed a ‘multi-faceted plan’. However, it’s clear from the improvement in crime statistics that perhaps such a plan is finally in effect, so that there is now ‘no reason to feel unsafe’ - unless, of course, you step out of your house.

KEN W KNOWLES, MD

Nassau,

June 13, 2018.