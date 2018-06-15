Feeling Unsafe

EDITOR, The Tribune.
Re: ‘No reason to feel unsafe’.
The Tribune, June 12, 2018
LESS than two years ago, it was astutely noted that our crime needed a ‘multi-faceted plan’. However, it’s clear from the improvement in crime statistics that perhaps such a plan is finally in effect, so that there is now ‘no reason to feel unsafe’ - unless, of course, you step out of your house.
KEN W KNOWLES, MD
Nassau,
June 13, 2018.
