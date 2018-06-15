Labour Day Crash Investigation Close To Completion

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Deputy Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

POLICE are close to completing investigations into the Labour Day traffic accident, which killed four women and injured numerous others.

Superintendent Kent Strachan told The Tribune Friday: “We’ve been working every day and like I have been saying all along is it’s not just putting reports together. There are other agencies that we must wait for and there are consultations that we must do based on these circumstances.

“We are very close to completing the investigation and we will be coming back to the public very, very soon with an update.”

It has been more than two weeks since the tragedy occurred, claiming the lives of Dianne Elizabeth Gray-Ferguson, 55; Kathleen Augusta Fernander, 51; Tabitha Charlene Haye, 41; and Tami Patrice Gibson, 48.

Labour Day celebrations were plunged into tragedy Friday, June 1, when a truck mowed through a crowd of people Friday morning, killing four and injuring 21. It was the first time in the country’s 56-year Labour Day celebration an event like this occurred.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Kent Strachan confirmed the tragedy struck when control was lost of a black Ford F150 vehicle.

At the time he said: “The driver of that vehicle was accompanied by three persons on the back and another individual inside the vehicle. It is understood that when he got out of it, it went forward colliding first with a child along the side of the street, then descending the hill, continuing north running into several persons who were participating in the Labour Day parade along the eastern side of East Street, coming to rest against a Nissan Micra and the building just at that intersection.”

The driver was released from police custody and reportedly assisted them with the investigations.

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis met with the families of the victims the day after the tragedy.