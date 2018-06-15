Man Stabbed In Eight Mile Rock

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A 23-year-old man, a resident of West End, is in hospital with serious injuries following a stabbing incident in Eight Mile Rock, police reported.

According to police, four men are assisting them with their investigation into the matter.

ASP Terecita Pinder reported that sometime around 12pm police were called to the Rigby Plaza in Pinedale, Eight Mile Rock where a man was found with stab wounds to the upper body.

The victim told police he was attacked by a group of men while at the construction site in Pinedale. He was taken by EMS personnel to the Rand Memorial Hospital in Freeport where he was detained in serious condition.

Investigations are continuing.