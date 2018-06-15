Minnis: We're Creating A Better Tomorrow

By MORGAN ADDERLEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

madderley@tribunemedia.net

WHILE hundreds of protesters took over Bay Street yesterday in protest of a value added tax increase and a new sliding tax for web shops, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis told The Tribune his government's fiscal agenda is about creating "a better tomorrow" for the country.

He spoke to this newspaper on the sidelines of a ceremony for the 2018 graduating class of St Augustine's College, his alma mater. Dr Minnis addressed the graduates during the school's commencement exercise.

When asked by The Tribune whether the protest would change his mind about the 60 percent hike of value added tax and the increase in web shop taxes, Dr Minnis would not say.

"My budget is not necessarily about VAT," he said in response. "My budget is more about a better tomorrow for the young people of this country, the future. And that's what we're talking about.

"We're a free, liberated society, freedom of speech. Individuals have their constitutional right to march."

During his remarks at the graduation ceremony, Dr Minnis promised a personal $10,000 donation to the school to help students who are in need of financial assistance.

He added some of his Cabinet ministers would match this donation, thus offering an additional $10,000 to the school.

Dr Minnis graduated from St Augustine's College in 1971 -- which, as he noted, was two years before the Bahamas became an independent nation.

During his address, the prime minister discussed his "modest background", his own financial difficulties as a student, and offered words of encouragement to the graduates.

"I grew up in modest circumstances, as a child in Bain Town," Dr Minnis said. "My mother taught me that just because you come from modest background, it doesn't mean that you can't have big dreams or explore new horizons.

"I remember when she heard I was accepted at SAC, she was overjoyed… But we didn't have money to pay the school fees. So I had to go to work. I learnt early in life that when you dream big, you must also work hard.

"And to pay for my school fees, I sold The (Nassau) Guardian in the morning, The Tribune in the evening. I sold the Bahamian Times, which was the newspaper of the PLP, which promoted…the struggle for Majority Rule.

"No, I am not a PLP," he added, to laughter from the audience.

Dr Minnis added he also worked other odd jobs to support himself through school.

These included working twice a week at a tailor shop, shining shoes on weekends, and pumping gas. However, his earnings were not always enough to cover costs.

"Even today, I recall times I would be sent home because we couldn't pay the school fees. However, my circumstances motivated me to work even harder to graduate from SAC.

"I was determined that I would not allow my circumstances to dictate my destiny."

Later in his speech, Dr Minnis announced his donation.

"It is my honour to announce this morning a personal $10,000 donation to help some of those students who sometimes struggle to pay their school fees.

"This donation is in gratitude to my alma mater, the great (SAC). I wish to dedicate my contribution to those students who are financially challenged, who need a little help so that they can pursue their dreams in life.

"When I mentioned that I was going to offer this donation, some of my other Cabinet colleagues decided to match that donation. So I would like…to announce an additional $10,000 donation offered by my colleagues."

These promises were met with enthusiastic applause from the audience.