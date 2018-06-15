'Vat Hike Will Bring A Day Of Reckoning'

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

THE government's proposed hike of value added tax will induce a "day of reckoning" sooner than expected, according to Progressive Liberal Party Deputy Leader Chester Cooper.

Speaking to reporters as crowds protested against the government's proposed VAT increase and a new sliding scale tax on web shops, the Exuma and Ragged Island MP said the "tone deaf" actions of the Minnis administration would be, in time, countered through the "beauty of democracy".

Mr Cooper was one of dozens of politicians and civic leaders, current and former, to take to Rawson Square to openly applaud protesters.

He admonished the Minnis administration for its refusal to bend to will of the people over its proposed VAT increase.

"When the government doesn't listen to the people who elect them, the people react in this way," Mr Cooper said as he signalled to the crowd. "So if they don't hear, they are going to feel."

Angry Bahamian protestors, among them PLP supporters, various union officials and web shop employees, yesterday marched from the Southern Recreation Grounds to Rawson Square where they staged a massive protest against the government.

On the sidelines, Mr Cooper told reporters: "The day of reckoning is going to come. And that is the beauty of democracy. That is the beauty of elections. And certainly, the people will have their say."

He continued: "The government might have their way, and they are tone deaf, they are not listening to the people, but the people will have their say.

"They are not being passive about this as you can see, and I am very delighted that they are showing their strength."

Mr Cooper claimed the government refused to meet with economic stakeholders prior to making its decision to increase VAT, a tax the Free National Movement was against while it was in opposition.

Mr Cooper, who served as the chairman of the Chamber of Commerce when the former Christie administration introduced VAT, said the difference between the two regimes remains the willingness to communicate.

He added that despite the best efforts of many across the country, the government has decided to "do what it wants" and press forward with a "lazy budget."

"I don't think this government worked hard enough. I don't think they consulted widely enough," Mr Cooper said.

"They have been tone-deaf. All of the professionals have told them that this is not the right thing to do. They didn't consult with the experts on this issue and they didn't consult with the Chamber of Commerce.

"(There was) absolutely no consultation. The timeline is much too short for business to adjust, and therefore, this is the result," he added. "The people are not pleased."

At various points during yesterday's protest, police clashed with members of the crowd.

During one of those exchanges, chaos erupted as protestors pushed through barricades which restricted them to the northern side of Rawson Square.

That push moved the crowd on to Bay Street and nearly into the southern corridor of Rawson Square. However, police were able to hold the group off and maintain a level of order.

It was at this point, roughly 50 of the protestors sat down in Bay Street and refused to move.

Police on the scene allowed the action, and some could be heard telling protestors to "take it easy".

The Tribune also spoke with Bahamas Public Service Union President Kimsley Ferguson, who also took the government to task over its refusal to "communicate".

According to Mr Ferguson, his organisation has petitioned the government and its members on several occasions to "sit and speak."

However, Mr Ferguson said the mandate seems to be, "Let them talk, we will do our thing."

He said: "Let's be clear, the survival of Bahamians is at stake here. I think it is time for the unions to come together and shut this country down.

"For the government to go forward with this plan, it is a slap in the face of all the struggling Bahamians that depended on them to come in and fix the issues. This is a slap in the face to the people that elected them, these people turned to the FNM because they were at the end and need something else. All they have received is more taxes and less support."

Mr Ferguson added: "One must question the government's intentions here. They are proposing to take VAT off of corned beef and other items that we embrace when we are in hard times, but the truth is that isn't enough. That isn't a drop in the bucket when you consider the hardship people are now going through. I'm listening to the cry of my members, they are struggling to pay mortgages, send their kids to school and put food on the table.

"To hit them with this increase, that is a shot to the heart."