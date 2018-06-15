World Cup: Gimenez Scores Late Winner For Uruguay

Defender Jose Gimenez came to Uruguay's rescue scoring the lone goal in a 1-0 victory over Egypt in their Group A opening game at the World Cup on Friday.

Gimenez rose in the area to head home a free kick in the closing minutes of the match in Yekaterinburg.

The result leaves Russia atop of the group with three points after routing Saudi Arabia 5-0 on Thursday. Uruguay also has three points while Egypt and Saudi Arabia have none.

Star forward Mohamed Salah was on the bench for Egypt's first World Cup game since 1990 after injuring a shoulder while playing for Liverpool in last month's Champions League final.

At the other end, Uruguay star strikers Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani wasted their chances. Suarez failed to beat goalkeeper Mohamed El Shennawy in two one-on-one situations and Cavani hit the post from a free kick with two minutes left.

Egypt have yet to win a World Cup game while Uruguay won their opening World Cup game for the first time since 1970.