Freight Boat Blaze At Bimini Dock

Police in Bimini are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fire on board the MV Sherice M, a 126 ft. freight boat that was moored at the Alice Town Government Dock.

Shortly after noon, police were called to the dock where they found the vessel engulfed in flames. According to initial reports the fire started in the kitchen area. Police, along with personnel from the Bimini Resort, assisted in extinquishing the fire.

There were no injuries.