Two Men Shot Dead In Separate Incidents

Two men are dead after shootings on Saturday night and early on Sunday morning.
In the first incident, shortly after 9pm, a male employee was in a clothing store on Faith Avenue and St. Vincent Road when an armed man entered.
After a struggle, the gunman shot the employee before escaping. Emergency Medical Services personnel were called to the scene and attempted to revive the victim, but he was pronounced dead.
In the second incident, shortly before 1am, a man was sitting in his vehicle in the parking lot of a business establishment on West Bay Street, when he was approached by an armed man who shot him before fleeing. Paramedics attended to the victim but they were unable to revive him.
These latest murders come after a man was shot dead early on Saturday morning.
Comments
proudloudandfnm 3 hours, 12 minutes ago
Lost another cousin to a senseless murder this weekend in shit hole Nassau.
And this half ass government say they reduced crime.
They lied about that.
They lie about Freeport's economy.
We could have kept the PLP and gotten exactly the same half assed, dishonest approach to everything.
sheeprunner12 2 hours, 36 minutes ago
Yes, another young striving Long Island entrepreneur cut down in Nassau ...... just because some frigging thug wanted to rob him of his money ......... these thugs are cold, uncultured killers who probably had no father-figure in their lives to show them how to work for an honest living.
bogart 25 minutes ago
RIP to those who have lost their lives to these senseless blatent viscious murderers......who know darn well that havong a gun...pointing it....with a bullet in the chamber.....in an intended direction....and pulling the trigger.....fully well means to kill....to take a life..... HANGING IS THE ONLY TRUE AND TESTED EMPITACILLY PROVEN METHOD TO ELIMINATE THESE MURDERERS....ON DIS LIL SMALL 60 SQUARRE MILE ISLAND......FED UP THAT THERE ARE SO MANY PROTECTIONS FOR THE WICKED, EVIL, WUTLESS, GUILTY WRONG DOERS - ---REHABILATATION, BIG BOYS PROTECTION NETWORK, PASTORS, LAWYERS .......THAN THERE IS FOR THE PORE, INNOCENT LAW ABIDING ....who seems to keeps on having to finfing plenty money to bury their dead and keeps on supporting more and more of their families of their dead ones....
tell_it_like_it_is 18 minutes ago
What a terrible Father's Day for these families. We need a smarter approach to crime than what we have now.
This is just so sad. This cycle of crime must be broken!
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID