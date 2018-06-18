Women Robbed In Carjackings

TWO women were robbed during separate carjacking incidents in New Providence.

The latest incident occurred yesterday morning. Police said shortly after 2am on Sunday, a woman was driving her Nissan X-Trail on Geranium Avenue in Garden Hills #1 when a small silver coloured car pulled in front of her vehicle forcing her to stop.

A male passenger got out of the vehicle, armed with a firearm, and forced her out of her car before getting into it and speeding off behind the small silver car.

Days earlier, on Thursday night another woman had her car stolen at gunpoint after she was forced to stop her car in the Carmichael Road area.

According to police, the woman was travelling west on Carmichael Road in a purple coloured 2008 Nissan Cube when she was approached by two men with firearms.

The men reportedly forced her from the car and drove away in it shortly after 11pm.

Police are asking the public for any information that might assist their investigations.

Police also arrested nine Haitians in the Montagu Shores area on Thursday.

Officers were tipped off to a group of persons gathered in the area of the restroom, according to reports.

Four men, four women, and a child were arrested and later turned over to the Immigration Department.