Texting While Driving To Be Made Illegal

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis yesterday said the government will amend the law to clamp down on texting and driving.

He said the government will mandate that hands-free phone holders be used to clamp down on the activity. He also spoke of zero tolerance for illegal dumping and traffic infractions.

Dr Minnis also foreshadowed an increase in police stops for motorists following the murder of businessman Noel Cartwright in his constituency.

The owner and operator of the Plantation Bar and Grill was sitting in his car in the bar’s parking lot when he was shot and killed early Sunday morning.

Dr Minnis told parliamentarians the West Bay Street restaurant was very near his home as he extended condolences to Mr Cartwright’s family.

“I want to inform the public that the police will be even more aggressive in stopping cars for inspection, verification, etc,” he said.

“We don’t want to hear any noise about ‘my good son.’ Your son is good when he arrives in your house but he starts his badness when he leaves.”

“Tough times call for tough measures.

“It is essential that we put an end to these criminals who are on our streets wreaking havoc within our society, which will have great impact on our economy.”

Three men were shot and killed over the weekend, with Cartwright’s death taking the country’s murder count to 51 for the year.

On Sunday, National Security Minister Marvin Dames announced a series of new crime fighting strategies geared towards the blanket coverage of specific hotspot areas in New Providence.

He compared the 51 homicides reported to the same period last year when there were 70 – representing a 27 percent decrease; however, he noted police could not take comfort in the statistics because people are still losing their lives.

Mr Dames pointed to the planned enrolment of some 105 new recruits; the roll out of a new crime reporting app; and an updated fleet of squad cars valued at $6.9m this budget cycle.

He said a full roll-out of Marco’s Alert is planned for this week.

During his communication yesterday, Dr Minnis also sent a strong warning to traffic violators and those who commit other infractions.

“I have spoken to the minister of national security and commissioner of police. We will not tolerate traffic violators. The police will aggressively be on the roads arresting and bringing you forth to justice. The same goes for those who insult and damage our environment, those dumping experts they will be dealt with.”

Dr Minnis continued: “There is an abuse or misuse of cars on the side of the road with for sale signs. I have already informed the commissioner of police to put in the paper the warning, if those cars are not removed the police will have them towed away to the police compound, that is an illegal event and we will not tolerate it.

“Trucks driving our streets improperly protected, and littering as they continue their drive, spilling debris on our streets, the police will aggressively deal with you. For those young and old people, who use their cell phones and text, we will make amendments to the law. Phones must be in a fixed position, hands free.”