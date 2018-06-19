Texting While Driving To Be Made Illegal

By AVA TURNQUEST
Tribune Chief Reporter
PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis yesterday said the government will amend the law to clamp down on texting and driving.
He said the government will mandate that hands-free phone holders be used to clamp down on the activity. He also spoke of zero tolerance for illegal dumping and traffic infractions.
Dr Minnis also foreshadowed an increase in police stops for motorists following the murder of businessman Noel Cartwright in his constituency.
The owner and operator of the Plantation Bar and Grill was sitting in his car in the bar’s parking lot when he was shot and killed early Sunday morning.
Dr Minnis told parliamentarians the West Bay Street restaurant was very near his home as he extended condolences to Mr Cartwright’s family.
“I want to inform the public that the police will be even more aggressive in stopping cars for inspection, verification, etc,” he said.
“We don’t want to hear any noise about ‘my good son.’ Your son is good when he arrives in your house but he starts his badness when he leaves.”
“Tough times call for tough measures.
“It is essential that we put an end to these criminals who are on our streets wreaking havoc within our society, which will have great impact on our economy.”
Three men were shot and killed over the weekend, with Cartwright’s death taking the country’s murder count to 51 for the year.
On Sunday, National Security Minister Marvin Dames announced a series of new crime fighting strategies geared towards the blanket coverage of specific hotspot areas in New Providence.
He compared the 51 homicides reported to the same period last year when there were 70 – representing a 27 percent decrease; however, he noted police could not take comfort in the statistics because people are still losing their lives.
Mr Dames pointed to the planned enrolment of some 105 new recruits; the roll out of a new crime reporting app; and an updated fleet of squad cars valued at $6.9m this budget cycle.
He said a full roll-out of Marco’s Alert is planned for this week.
During his communication yesterday, Dr Minnis also sent a strong warning to traffic violators and those who commit other infractions.
“I have spoken to the minister of national security and commissioner of police. We will not tolerate traffic violators. The police will aggressively be on the roads arresting and bringing you forth to justice. The same goes for those who insult and damage our environment, those dumping experts they will be dealt with.”
Dr Minnis continued: “There is an abuse or misuse of cars on the side of the road with for sale signs. I have already informed the commissioner of police to put in the paper the warning, if those cars are not removed the police will have them towed away to the police compound, that is an illegal event and we will not tolerate it.
“Trucks driving our streets improperly protected, and littering as they continue their drive, spilling debris on our streets, the police will aggressively deal with you. For those young and old people, who use their cell phones and text, we will make amendments to the law. Phones must be in a fixed position, hands free.”
rawbahamian 5 hours, 22 minutes ago
So what would be the point of this law ? The seatbelt law was passed and even the Police in uniforms driving in Police cars don't wear seat belts or even use indicators for that matter, so please tell us WHO IS GONNA ENFORCE this law ???
tell_it_like_it_is 5 hours, 7 minutes ago
Okay.... sounds interesting, but you are not doing anything about people running the red light everyday, but somehow you're going to patrol texting. Guess I'll wait and see.
These days people drive like they're trying to hit as many people as possible before they get to their destination. The police presence on the road is sporadic at best and seems only to be for the purpose of checking your license.
I would have suggested traffic cams to automatically take a photo and send a ticket but after seeing that recent abysmal technology report about how shabby the government's IT infrastructure is (http://www.tribune242.com/news/2018/j...) I'll keep ma mouth shut! lol
Economist 3 hours, 16 minutes ago
Police are good at getting speeders on an open road with little or no traffic though.
TheMadHatter 3 hours, 15 minutes ago
Super loud mufflers? Super loud music?
joeblow 3 hours, 11 minutes ago
It would be good to see them do something sensible like significantly increase fines for drinking under the influence of alcohol and give police breathalyzers. At least that's something you can better enforce than texting while driving. How do you address people texting while driving at night or with tinted vehicles?
sealice 3 hours, 2 minutes ago
These fools can't stop all the arsholes that run the red lights every time HTF do they think they are going to enforce this? Let's start with small steps DFS like try enforcing the laws we already have on the books???
bogart 2 hours, 52 minutes ago
How will the police see that you are texting if dey is allows cars to have heavy tints???
O...so da police pulls you over.....are they then going to fight you fer ya phone.???.......seize yer phone???....confiscate it...and den go thtough all yer messages.....who ya sweetheartin.....who ya brownie baker is....????....who ya pay a lik someting to to get strait???....whichin memory on da phon e dey gon looks at....are dey gon check out yer sexy photos???
DDK 1 hour, 7 minutes ago
Like drinking while driving, or speeding?
bogart 30 minutes ago
Roc wid Doc means well to clean up all lawlessness.....but da police needs to be more ....??? Tek fer instance ...if dey starts ticketing fer speeding on JFK airport road....dey could ....pay off da national debt in weeks .....then dere dat stretch on Gladstone road....airport back road to Coral Harbour....Milo Butler hway....airport to Ol Fort....
B_I_D___ 30 minutes ago
Yet another law in the books that will never be enforced.
