‘Family Could Sue Over Munnings Road Death’

ATTORNEY Wayne Munroe yesterday theorised that the family of Garvanisha Carey, the woman who died after her car struck several concrete barriers that closed off Munnings Road last week, has a “good case” against the government following the incident.

In an interview with The Tribune yesterday, Mr Munroe said if instructed, he had no issue spearheading a fatal accidents and survival of action claim against the government on behalf of Carey’s family.

According to the noted attorney, the installation of new speed bumps and reflectors in the area after the fatal crash, serves as an “admission” on the part of the government that something was not right with the state of the road closure.

Mr Munroe said Carey’s family should first administer her estate and then appoint a legal guardian for her young son.

Subsequent to these moves, Mr Munroe said the family should pursue a suit against the government.

Over the weekend, Carey’s relatives held a vigil in her memory at the Munnings Road closure.

Her mother, Patrice Carey, tearfully declared the blood of her daughter paid for the newly implemented speed bumps and reflectors.

Carey, 22, was an employee at Doctors Hospital at the time of her death.

Works Minister Desmond Bannister last week pledged more precautions and safety measures will be implemented on Munnings Road to avoid future fatalities.

Mr Bannister said his ministry intends to move forward with the tender process for the construction of a cul-de-sac, but insisted residents should still be careful when using that road.

In a recent interview with ZNS, Mr Bannister that reiterated the cul-de-sac was in compliance with the law.

Carey was pronounced dead on the scene after her vehicle collided with the barriers last Thursday.

Her death sparked outrage from many Bahamians who believed the accident could have been avoided if there were better signage and lighting in the area.

In April, the Ministry of Public Works advised it would be carrying out works on Munnings Road for one week in connection with the intended closure, which is to become a cul-de-sac. The road was closed in the beginning of May.