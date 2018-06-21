Grand Bahama ‘Can Be The New Silicon Valley’

By DENISE MAYCOCK
Tribune Freeport Reporter
dmaycock@tribunemedia.net
PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis told more than 400 persons attending the first Bahamas Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Conference in Grand Bahama The Bahamas is poised to be “new Silicon capital in the Caribbean”.
He noted that much progress had been achieved to create a technology industry that will uniquely position the country as the jurisdiction of choice for tech firms.
The conference, held in the convention centre of the Grand Lucayan Resort, he said represents an important step toward the government’s new vision for the Bahamas, and a progressive step for the island of Grand Bahama.
Dr Minnis stressed his government’s commitment to establishing the proper regulatory framework that will make the process easy for incorporating, funding and operating tech companies with global ambitions.
“Significant progress has already been made with the passing of our Commercial Enterprise Act and our ongoing ‘ease of doing business’ changes and amendments,” he said.
“Here in the Bahamas we fully understand that establishing and growing a technology industry sector is not easy, however, the Bahamas is uniquely positioned to become the jurisdiction of choice for technology companies quickly, and FinTech solution providers,” the prime minister said.
Dr Minnis believes that developing a technology industry would not only diversify and grow the economy but would also create opportunities for Bahamians.
“I firmly believe in growing a diverse technology industry sector in the Bahamas, where entrepreneurs can start and grow new tech companies,” he said.
However, the prime minister added that existing global technology players must be courted to move their operations to the Bahamas, providing a meaningful impact to the economy.
He noted that the utilisation of Blockchain technology by companies as a basis for their new products and services represents the start of a “new wave of solutions that will change the world as we know it.”
Dr Minnis thinks that the Bahamas offers many advantages for new technology companies looking to relocate here.
He noted that the Bahamas is a sovereign jurisdiction that has been a stable parliamentary democracy for over 250 years.
“We believe in the rule of law and are only 68 miles from the US,” he added.
The prime minister indicated that other software and technology companies, inclusive of biotechnology, artificial intelligence, and advanced manufacturing operations could make the Bahamas their home as well, forming clusters that would only serve to diversify and strengthen the technology sector.
He explained that building a booming technology sector that benefits the economy would require several things to be in place.
The first are policies that encourage innovation. Second, an educated and motivated workforce with access to higher education and professional development resources. Third, a flexible immigration policy. And fourth, locations and infrastructure that can support population growth and provide broadband access and telecommunications services that are on par with the rest of the world.
“We are well positioned to become the new Silicon capital of the Caribbean,” said Prime Minister Minnis, who believes that Grand Bahama is the ideal location for the development of the technology industry.
He pointed out that Grand Bahama - with a population today of just over 40,000 - has the perfect infrastructure to support some 250,000 residents.
Dr Minnis also boasted that broadband connectivity is of the highest quality within the Bahamas, with gigabyte networks becoming the norm for both commercial and residential usage.
Additionally, more recently the prime minister said his government announced plans to provide free tuition at BTVI that includes degree programmes in information technology management, and free education at the University of the Bahamas beginning in 2019, which also provides technology degree programmes.
He also noted that many Bahamians are attending the conference with the desire to be pioneers in the new tech industry.
“I do not think it would be too far-fetched for me to say that the next generation of Bahamian millionaires, and possibly billionaires, could earn their wealth in the technology sector,” he said.
“What we do here at this conference is the first step in that journey: a journey that we cannot accomplish alone, which is why our international friends and partners must play an integral, an important role in all of this,” he said.
He said that the government looks forward to learning from technology experts, and laying the foundation to build a technology industry.
Mobile phone provider Aliv is title sponsor of the conference.
Chief ALIV Commercial Officer Gravette Brown sat as a panelist during the “How Can I Get Funded?” session following the official opening ceremony.
“We consider ourselves to be at the forefront in helping to support all efforts to deepen economic development of this important island and to our nation,” she said. “It is one of the reasons why we’ve welcomed this opportunity to dialogue as a telecoms infrastructure partner in the necessary discussion around continuing the advancement of technology and other forms of economic development not only here in Grand Bahama but throughout the greater Bahamas.
“So why Blockchain and cryptocurrency? Last year we joined the Bahamas Financial Services Board as the exclusive telecommunications partner of their FinTech working group. “It is through our participation in this body we hope to continue to work with the foremost minds in financial services and law to help the country to prepare for the Blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies,” she said.
Comments
proudloudandfnm 3 hours, 27 minutes ago
You better get off your ass and do something to help GB recover. It has been a year and we are much worse off today then we were when you were sworn in.
We need those 2000 jobs back now! Not next year, not next month. NOW!
BahamasForBahamians 3 hours, 3 minutes ago
When will Hubert quit telling lies to The Bahamian public.
We know and YOU know, hubert, that GB nor anywhere else in this country will NEVER be able to exist in the same sentence as SILICON VALLEY until we get reform our electricity grid and competitively price our KWh.
No-one will invest in a shakey grid that guarantees less than 90% up-time with costs comparable to mortgages.
proudloudandfnm 3 hours, 2 minutes ago
Really sick and tired of the nonsense coming out of the FNM regarding Freeport. If you live in Nassau and listen to these liars you'd think Freeoort was booming. It is not. It is now a depressed island, no jobs, no prospect for jobs, no indication whatsoever of a recovery. It is a crime how Freeport is being ignored.
DO SOMETHING NOW!
OldFort2012 2 hours, 51 minutes ago
I read this wrong first time round. I thought he said: "Grand Bahamas can be the new sitcom valley."
Then I realised that is what he probably meant.
Well_mudda_take_sic 1 hour, 55 minutes ago
All one has to do is just read Minnis's lying lips!
Minnis's track record of lie after lie in his first year of office says it all. There's really nothing more any of us need to know about this dimwitted Doc!
milesair 1 hour, 17 minutes ago
Looks like Minnis has the same disease as Trump. They both are excellent liars!
joeblow 1 hour, 33 minutes ago
If only wishing and hoping made dreams come true! What definitive steps have this administration taken to make this pipe dream a reality?
sucteeth 1 hour, 2 minutes ago
A tech hub will never happen in Bahamas. Power and internet too unreliable and costly for one. We also do not have enough techies here and will have to import them which will add to the cost to price us out of the market. Its a good pipe dream though.
BahamasForBahamians 47 minutes ago
Only the government thinks otherwise
banker 11 minutes ago
The funny part is, that the government couldn't organise a runny nose if they had a cold. I watched some of the talks online from the November conference, and there was mention of another conference in 60 days or two months. They took 8 months to do it, and the speakers are real nobodies -- full of hot air about crypto-currency, but know nothing of a tech hub. One of the last-year speakers has been on social media saying that Grand Bahama was a bust, a con, a joke and didn't have the infrastructure or amenities to support a tech population and a tech lifestyle. For well-paid technical people, living on Grand Bahama would be the equivalent of living on house arrest. Nothing to do, nothing to see, no high end grocery stores, no shopping. The lifestyle is unsustainable, and it doesn't help that it takes forever to open a bank account, and the Bahamian dollar isn't convertible. But the biggest problem is the government itself. They are too dumb and backwards to even appreciate what it takes to have a technology industry, and they don't have the skill or the expertise to build a tech hub. They are easily flim-flammed by these so-called experts in the field who earn their living by professionally speaking at these events and know nothing about technology. Sad, as Donald Trump would say. The Grand Bahama Tech Hub dream een gern nowhere.
TalRussell 8 minutes ago
Ma Comrades, could it be while Grand Bahamalanders are told the Imperial governing red shirts would love do more for their all but halted economy - bills for red shirts and government politically appointees, along with government officials travels since coming office , now top $5 million... yet although repeatedly promised, the PM still refuses release to the PeoplePublic - down to the red penny -exactly how much $5 million his own travels abroad have cost PeoplesPublicPurse.... Does a series serial broken promises by a country's PM, not fall under some kinds expected rules PM to follow.... Now, there's two Minnis's foreigner country travel expenses focus on. .
DWW 2 minutes ago
this line of thinking is delusional. not argument about it. governments don't drive the tech world, they try to keep up with it. If anyone believes different they are idiots, delusional or simply trying to pull a fast one. FPO has absolutely nothing to offer a large tech firm, unless there are very substantial tax advantages. that is the only reason they would move. Ireland was Microsoft headquarters until the EU made them raise the taxes. guess what happened? MS pulled out to find a warmer more welcoming hole.
