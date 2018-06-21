Miller Vote Praised By Golden Isles Residents

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Deputy Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

SOME Golden Isles residents are in support of their member of Parliament Vaughn Miller for "being a man" and voting against the value added tax amendment earlier this week, which will make law a new 12 percent VAT rate to come into effect July 1.

However, it seems the residents who spoke with this newspaper and Mr Miller are at odds with the Golden Isles Constituency Association which is not only angry, but said the MP's "no" vote came as a complete surprise to the executive members.

According to the association's Chairman Brian Brown, Mr Miller's rejection of the VAT hike did not reflect the views of any of the FNMs heading the constituency's executive team.

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis fired Mr Miller as parliamentary secretary in the Ministry of Social Services and Urban Development along with Bain and Grants Town MP Travis Robinson as parliamentary secretary in the Ministry of Tourism for voting against the amendment.

Frederick McAlpine, Pineridge MP, was also fired as chairman of the Hotel Corporation for taking the same position. FNM Centreville MP Reece Chipman also voted against the increase, but was not affected because he did not hold a government appointment.

"We are upset he voted against our wishes," Mr Brown told The Tribune. "He clearly went against what we wanted. I think he voted his on his own conscience.

"We elected a government to manage the affairs of the country. The government went in there and they had to do what they had to do.

"The executive said if that was the best for the government, which no one wants taxes, but to save the country we prefer going that way.

"I have talked to many of the constituents as chairman for eight years in the area. Many of the persons after the town hall meeting on last Monday night everyone was quite clear why the government was going the way they were going," Mr Brown added.

"So we were obviously surprised. I think there were also people trying to reach Mr Miller Monday morning to tell him to reconsider the vote unfortunately some didn't get through to him."

Nonetheless, Mr Brown said the association will have to work with Mr Miller because he remains the area MP.

"But we are here to make the constituency a better place. We just have to move on. It's not about me and him and so I am prepared to do the best."

Yesterday, The Tribune canvassed people in the area who applauded Mr Miller for taking a stand against the VAT increase.

Many of them expressed some level of disdain for the government and Dr Minnis.

Among these was a man who wanted to be identified as "Blocks".

"The government joking," Blocks told The Tribune as he stood on a bus stop at Bacardi Park. "They fool the people man. By next year they gone man. The people ain't into them. To be honest I sorry I voted for the FNM.

"If I know they would do this I wouldn't vote for them. I should (have) vote for the PLP and Halkitis."

Speaking of his MP, he said: "That's a good thing he do man, he's man. And he is the only man. So that's good. I support him."

The Tribune also met Kelvin Johnson at a shopping plaza in the constituency.

Not only does he support Mr Miller, but he was adamant that it was Dr Minnis who should be fired.

"Yeah I support Mr Miller, because we are in a crisis," Mr Johnson said. "We can't sustain that bill on top of what we have already. It's too costly now to live.

"I think who should have gotten fired is the head man, the prime minister for this foolishness they trying to put on us."

Nearby was Michael Ingraham, who said: "We can't take that with the way the economy is going now."

Asked his opinion of Mr Miller being fired as parliamentary secretary, he said: "I think the prime minister just getting beside himself."

Businesses owner Cardy Newton said he supports each of the four FNM MPs for going against the position of the government.

He said: "For too long in The Bahamas we had persons go to Parliament and the majority agrees. Those four guys took a stand for the first time in a long time.

"If you look at it, when the PLP introduced VAT at 7.5 percent it was good to save our economy but now you introduce an additional 4.5 (percent)? Something else need to go up. I think minimum wage should go up.

"It will be very hard on us. I support the stand that they took."

One woman who did not want to be named said she found it ridiculous that VAT was set to increase and that Mr Miller was fired over voting no on the hike.

Others took a different position.

"Somebody has to have the balls to do it," a man who requested his identity be withheld said.

"I don't support what they did or didn't do. They voted how they felt they should.

"I am, however, in support of whatever it takes to straighten out this nasty financial mess that this Bahamas is in. Whether it is the PLP or the FNM do it to get us out this financial pity that we are in.

"It could have been 15 percent," the resident added. "It's going to reach 15 one day. One (expletive) government will do that. I understand the financial situation we are in. The minister said successive governments have kicked the ball down the road. He didn't say the PLP or the FNM. He said successive governments. Somebody have to have the balls enough to do what is right."

Another man said: "I understand it from both sides. When you get appointed as a PS you have to go along with the PM and his position. That was his view how he felt personally.

"I don't agree with the increase either but I understand we have to do something to get out of this situation then that's what we have to do."

Mr Miller could not be reached yesterday for comment.

However, following his termination on Tuesday, he told The Tribune he voted against the VAT increase because he believed the people should have been consulted.

Mr Miller also said he saw no reason why the party would not offer him a nomination in the next general election.

He said his meeting with Dr Minnis was amicable. At the time, he said he thanked the prime minister and told him he not only loved but respected him. However, the Golden Isles MP said he could not go against his convictions to vote in accordance with the plight of Bahamians.

His firing came as no surprise, so he had no regrets, he told this newspaper.