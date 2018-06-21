Trio To Compete At Chess Championships

Three members of the National Olympiad teams have travelled to Jamaica to compete for the Bahamas at the 2018 Subzonal 2.3.5 Chess Championships. FM Cecil Moncur, WCM Polina Karelina, and official Bahamas delegate Chapell Whyms are the representatives for the Bahamas in the Absolute and Female sections.

All three players are well-seasoned tournament players who have been attending online training seminars from some of the world's top trainers.

FM Moncur is the highest internationally titled player in the history of the Bahamas, WCM Karelina is the highest rated female player in the country and all three will be competing at the 43rd World Chess Olympiad in September.

Ninety-five of the region's top players from eight countries will be competing at this event.

The nine-round tournament will span five days, with a time control of 90 minutes plus 30-second increments typical for tournaments of this importance.

This tournament provides good practice for the upcoming Olympiad as well as offering an opportunity for players to earn highly sought-after titles from the World Chess Federation (FIDE).

Play will commence at 10am each day with a second round beginning at 5pm from June 20th to the 25th.