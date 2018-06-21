Two Held Over Drugs Find

TWO people were arrested after police searched a residence and discovered dangerous drugs and ammunition.
According to police, shortly after 7.30pm on Tuesday officers of the Rapid Response Unit executed a search warrant at house on Abaco Drive where they found 14 rounds of .38 ammunition and a quantity of suspected marijuana.
A man and woman were arrested and taken into police custody.
