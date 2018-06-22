End Of An Era As Amertil Retires

By BRENT STUBBS

AFTER enjoying one of the longest tenures for a Bahamian female athlete in track and field, quarter-miler Christine Amertil has announced her retirement.

The announcement came on the eve of the Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations’ National Open Track and Field Championships that will be held tonight and tomorrow at the new Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium.

“This announcement comes with mixed feelings,” Amertil told The Tribune in a brief statement. “After a nineteen (19) year journey of representing the Bahamas in track and field, I am announcing my retirement from the sport.”

The 38-year-old RM Bailey graduate who went on to shine for Southeastern Louisiana University was a petite quarter-miler at 5-feet, 6-inches and weighted around 120 pounds, who held her own against some of the countries’ top competitors like Pauline Davis-Thompson and Tonique Williams. She didn’t get to compete against Shaunae Miller-Uibo as she came along at the end of her career.

But while she competed in their shadows, Amertil was one of the permanent figure on the women’s 4 x 400 metre relay team and also ran a few 4 x 100m teams, including the silver medal team at the IAAF World Championships in Berlin, Germany in 2009.

To her credit, Amertil won two medals in the women’s 400m at the IAAF World Indoor Championships, taking the silver in Birmingham, England in 2003 and the bronze in Moscow, Russia in 2009. Outdoors, she also claimed the bronze at the Commonwealth Games in New Delhi, India in 2010 and the silver medal at the Pan American Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in 2007.

“Over the years, I have enjoyed the countless opportunities that athletics has brought me both professionally and personally,” said Amertil, who also won medals at both the Central American and Caribbean Games and Championships. “I am proud of all I have accomplished running under the Bahamian flag.”

Last year at the IAAF World Championships in London, England, Amertil competed in her final international meet for the Bahamas when she teamed up with Lanece Clarke, Anthonique Strachan and Shaquania Dorsett in the preliminaries.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t the type of performance that she anticipated as she she collided with another competitor on the back stretch of the second leg when she tried to pass around the pack. She slipped and fell and had to be treated for some bruises as the Bahamas failed to finish.

After being treated by the medical staff in London, Amertil had vowed to return to Ajax, Canada where she resided with her husband of 12 years, Spencer, and their daughter and would work on her return to competition this year. The comeback, however, was not meant to be.

Amertil, who also did some coaching and hope to return to school full-time to pursue a degree in Education, said her concentration is now on her future away from competing on the track.

“While I look forward to welcoming new opportunities, I will miss the competition and camaraderie that track and field has brought me,” she stated. “I will always be an athlete but now, I can give back to this sport in different ways.

“I leave this sport grateful to all who have helped me along the way whether individually or as an organization and give an earnest thank you. Best wishes to Team Bahamas in all their endeavors moving forward.”

Amertil departs having ran lifetime best times of 11.43 seconds in the 100m, 22.58 in the 200m and 50.09 in the 400m. And indoors, she has done personal best of 7.42 in the 60m, 23.25 in the 200m, 38.56 in the 300m and 50.34 in the 400m.

She was also the Bahamas national champion in the 400m six times in 2009, 2008, 2005, 2004, 2001 and 2000.