Man Injured In Shooting

POLICE want the public’s help in solving a shooting incident that left a man with injuries on Thursday.

According to authorities, at around 11pm, a man had just gotten into his vehicle to leave his residence at Foster Street, Chippingham, when he was approached by a gunman who shot him in his body.

The victim was transported to hospital where he was treated for his injuries and discharged.

Police also reported the recovery of a small quantity of ammunition and dangerous drugs which was confiscated from the streets of New Providence early Friday morning.

Shortly before 1am officers from operation unit “Clamp Down” acting on information went to a residence on Banyan Avenue, South Beach. There they conducted a search of an area where a group of men were standing.

During the search, officers recovered 4 rounds of .40 ammunition and a small quantity of suspected marijuana.

Investigations into both matters continue.