Posturing Over Crime

EDITOR, The Tribune.

POLICE app for what? We have had Crime Stoppers since November, 2001! Using an app you are recognised… crime stoppers is private-secure.

Far too many times after an incident the public says a lot on air to the News people like…Oh we all knew about that building and those people?

People know and police don’t?

Might that be our problem?

Will there ever be a concerted effort to remove firearms? Not that Gun Amnesty thing I mean a serious sweep through all areas starting with the known hotbeds and eventually through the rich areas as, sorry guys, illegal guns are everywhere.

After a public event why don’t we see the police using road blocks and searching. Every vehicle? It works as many people carry their fire power with them.

Do we have police dogs that sniff out firearms? If no why? Get some quickly.

Useless telling the public not to be afraid we have a long time ago changed our habits and hide behind fences-iron bars, alarms and locks as soon as the sun sets!

We do not manufacture guns…most original in the US you mean the US can’t. Tell you who bought the gun? It seems the US can’t control the trafficking anyway their border is wide open to smuggling.

Cut this media posturing out, Minister - we expect results now and fast.

T KNOWLES

Nassau,

June 21, 2018.