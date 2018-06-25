Greenslades Put On A Stylish Show

BAHAMAS High Commissioner to London Ellison Greenslade and his wife Kimberly are pictured on Friday at Royal Ascot with an amazing design by Bahamian fashion designer. Theodore Elyett.

This was day four of the famous five-day racing event, which "commences each day with a royal procession involving the Queen, who has had passion for horses and racing since childhood", according to the London Daily Express. In a tweet, High Commissioner Greenslade said he was delighted to be greeted by Guy Henderson, the CEO of Royal Ascot adding, "Thank you for making us feel so welcome and for bringing Commonwealth fashions to Royal Ascot this week."