Housebreaking Suspect Shot In The Foot By Police Officers

POLICE shot a housebreaking suspect who had forced himself into a woman's home on Saturday.

The incident occurred shortly before 11am when a woman was at her Kemp Road home and an armed man forced his way inside through a window, police said.

They had a struggle and the man managed to escape from the residence. Officers responded to the scene, where they engaged the armed suspect resulting in the assailant being shot to the right foot. He was taken to the Princess Margaret Hospital, where he was treated and discharged.

A black-handled knife was recovered at the scene.

Police are also seeking the public's help in solving two armed robberies.



In the incident, reports are that shortly after 11am on Saturday a man was walking in the Gardens Hills area when a gunman approached and robbed him of cash before fleeing on foot.

In the second incident, shortly before 3am yesterday, a man was seated in his silver 2003 Nissan Cube on Montagu Beach, when a gunman robbed him of his vehicle. The vehicle was later recovered in the area of Pilgrim Baptist Church on St James Road.

Investigations are continuing.