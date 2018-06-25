Pedestrian Dies As Car Veers Off Road

A PEDESTRIAN is dead after he being hit by a car on Foster Street, off Boyd Road.

According to Chief Superintendent Craig Stubbs, officer-in-charge of the Traffic Division, police were called to the scene shortly after 6pm on Saturday.

CSP Stubbs said the man was walking northbound on Foster Street when a red car, which was travelling south, veered off the eastern side of the road and hit him. The pedestrian was taken to hospital but died a few minutes later.

"Based on the physical damage to the vehicle, we know the male received significant trauma to his head and upper torso," CSP Stubbs told reporters at the scene. "The driver of that vehicle is on scene with us and is assisting with the investigation."

CSP Stubbs said based on the damage to the vehicle and the deceased's injuries, police suspect speed played a factor in the accident.

He said the Traffic Division is in discussions with relevant authorities to see how best stiffer traffic penalties can be implemented.

Saturday's incident marked the 40th traffic fatality for the year, CSP Stubbs said.