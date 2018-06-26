Baseball Nationals: Decision Made On The Final Outcome

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

RATHER than playing it out on the field, the Bahamas Baseball Association decided to go to the rules book to decide the final outcome of the remaining games not completed in the Andre Rodgers National Baseball Championships that was held over the weekend at the Emera Field in Grand Bahama.

Rain came pouring down on Sunday, leaving the field unplayable and by the time they would have gotten them ready, it would have interfered with the travel arrangements to New Providence for the bulk of the players, coaches, executives and fans who made the trip to Grand Bahama.

After the championships not completed were called off, the BBA held an executive meeting yesterday and technical director Shane Albury said it was decided to award the respective winners in the 8-and-under, 10-and-under, 12-and-under and 16-and-under divisions rather than trying to play them out.

"Over the past day and-a-half we've consulted with several of our international partners, as well as peruse the rules that we set for our baseball championships and based on those two things, consultation and the rules that we set, we decided that we will go with the winners of pool play and crown them champions as such.

"In the event that teams did not play each other during pool play, we then went to our rules where the net deciding factor was runs allowed."

The winners of the various undecided divisions are as follows:

8-and-under: gold medal - Freedom Farm; silver medal JBLN; bronze medal - Grand Bahama.

10-and-under: gold medal - JBLN; silver medal - Freedom Farm; bronze - Legacy.

12-and-under: gold medal - Freedom Farm; silver medal - JBLN; bronze medal - Grand Bahama.

16-and-under: gold medal - Grand Bahama; silver medal - JBLN; bronze medal - Freedom Farm.

Before the games were called off, Freedom Farm had clinched the 12-and-under title over Grand Bahama with JBLN picking up the bronze, while Grand Bahama won the 18-and-under crown over the Junior Baseball League of Nassau. They were the only two teams that participated.

Albury said the decisions made should not take away from the energy exerted by the teams during the tournament.

"Before the decision was made, we knew that whatever the outcome, there would be disappointed players, coaches and league administrators," Albury said. "No doubt, we totally understand the emotions involved. We saw great baseball played over four days and despite the decisions made, all teams should be commended for their efforts."

He said they had to make the decision to award the final winners rather than let them play for the titles and it was a hard one, but they had to take in consideration mother nature and the commitments by teams to travel as early as this week to international competitions.

"The series that involved teams from different islands was originally the brain teaser," Albury pointed out. "As for the other three divisions that we were unable to complete, all New Providence-based teams, it was our intention to perhaps play those games in Nassau.

"However, due to players and coaches travelling as early as this week, the logistics was not time friendly."

The rain hampered play throughout the tournament, but the officials must be commended for trying to complete as much games as possible.