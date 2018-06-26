Feel Youthful The Henna Way

By JEFFARAH GIBSON

Tribune Features Writer

jgibson@tribunemedia.net

LaMonica Glinton comes from a family whose hair turns grey prematurely. And at the age 32 she saw the first grey strands in her hair and recalled thinking, "I am not ready yet. I need more time."

At the onset of going grey, LaMonica tried every over-the-counter, chemical-based dye she came across. However, these products had adverse effects on her scalp.

"Two years ago, after years of problematic use, I suffered a severe allergic reaction to a store-bought, chemical-based hair dye that changed my life. My head swole to the point I needed medical attention and I was unrecognisable even to my children," she told Tribune Woman.

"Each time I used a store-bought dye my head felt like it was on fire. My pores became so large you could count them, and even after all of that two weeks later the greys would come right back. So I waited months in between treatments but my reaction kept getting worse. After my last chemical treatment and nearly being hospitalised, I remember thinking this can't be it. I am not even 40 and I have to spend the rest of my life with a head full of peppered grey hair. That can't be right."

Desperate for a solution, LaMonica tested numerous natural hair dyes in an attempt to cover her grey hair. After 18 months of searching, she discovered henna, a dye prepared from the plant Lawsonia inermis. The leaves from this flowering plant are dried, milled and sifted into a fine powder which releases a natural and very effective colouring pigment.

Thrilled with her discovery of a natural, non-harmful dye, LaMonica decided to launch the Lady Ciré company in May of this year. The brand offers 100 per cent natural semi-permanent hair or skin dye that covers grey.

"Our initial product offering includes two types of powdered dyes, pure henna (red or brown hair dye) and indigo, commonly referred to as black henna, in 150-gramme pouches. Each pouch contains approximately two treatments," she explained.

Before discovering henna, LaMonica said she tried a host of different home-made remedies recommended in various online communities, but none of them did the trick.

"I tried coffee, black walnut powder, sage, coconut oil and lemon juice, you name it. But nothing worked to cover my grey. Then I found Henna BlogSpot and started researching henna and henna suppliers. During my trip to India I continued my research and found out that henna wasn't something new at all, at least not in Asia and Africa. It has been in use since early Egyptian times and is still widely used on that side of the world," she said.

"Henna is 100 per cent natural so you can touch up as often as you please on natural or processed hair. However, it is recommended that you wait at least two weeks in between treatments, but I have local clients, first-time users who haven't needed a touch-up in over a month. That's because henna doesn't just colour your hair, it stains your hair by binding to the natural proteins in hair. It restores the acid-alkaline balance of the scalp without affecting its natural balance. It conditions your hair by covering each hair shaft and building a protective layer that safeguards the strands from damage. It covers greys and treats dandruff. Henna is very versatile and safe to use."

This month. Lady Ciré celebrated its first milestone as it officially partnered with Natural Beauties On The Go. And starting next month the company will be offering customers a salon-based henna colour experience.

The main goal is to steer Bahamians away from using potentially harmful chemical hair dyes and into using natural products like henna as a safe and effective alternative.

"After finding, testing and proving henna works, I knew I had to help others. I knew there were a lot of women and men out there who were just like me, trapped in someone else's body. To finally be able to empower others to safely and effectively align their body with their spirit is a great feeling. Client after client, I hear 'Thank you, I love it', and each time I respond by saying, 'No, thank you'. It is truly my pleasure to help others feel good about themselves both inside and out. I call 'Henna Bahamas' a movement because I truly hope it gains the momentum necessary to help as many Bahamians as I possibly can," said LaMonica.

"I am sure there are women and men alike who would love to reclaim their youth and self-confidence by safely covering their greys. I cannot begin to explain how empowering it feels to look as young as I feel after giving up on the idea of being able to dye my hair again."

For more information, contact 324-3390.