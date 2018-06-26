0

Police Probe Drowning Of Us Man

As of Tuesday, June 26, 2018

POLICE on the island of Exuma are investigating the death of an American male, who died while snorkeling.

According to reports, shortly after 11am on Sunday, a man was snorkeling with a family member in waters between Musha Cay and Rudder Cay, when they noticed that he did not surface. A search was made and the male was discovered at the bottom of the sea. He was removed from the water and taken to a community clinic where he was pronounced dead.

Investigations are ongoing

