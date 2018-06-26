World Cup: Rojo And Messi Send Argentina Into Last 16

(Mirror.co.uk) Marcos Rojo was the unlikely hero as Argentina somehow secured their place in the knockout stages of the World Cup.

Jorge Sampaoli's side were heading out of the tournament without a win until Rojo scored a stunning right-footed volley four minutes from time.

Rojo's strike sees Argentina take Nigeria's place in the last 16 and set up a showdown with France on Saturday.

Lionel Messi secured the perfect start in Rostov as he scored his first goal in Russia.

The Barcelona superstar collected a fine pass from Ever Banega with his thigh before firing into the top corner past Nigerian goalkeeper Francis Uzoho.

Argentina were comfortable in the first-half but within six minutes, they had been pulled back.

Javier Mascherano has endured a difficult tournament in Russia and he was the guilty party as he gave away a needless penalty for tugging.

Victor Moses stepped up to send Franco Armani the wrong way, with Nigeria heading through from Group D.

Nigeria had a late call for a penalty turned down too - fittingly against United defender Rojo.

He appeared to head the ball onto his own arm but after consulting VAR, the official opted against giving a spotkick.

And the stage was set for Rojo, who struck the decisive winner with a fine volley from Gabriel Mercado's cross.

Also in Group D

Iceland 1-2 Croatia

They produced the Impossible Dream at Euro 2016 - but Iceland's stars couldn't conjure another miracle in Russia.

The Nordic minnows are going home – but they can hold their heads high after giving everything to save their World Cup dream in Rostov.

The odds were always stacked against them getting out of Group D despite a shock draw with Argentina.

And goals from Milan Badelj early in the second half and a 90 minute screamer from Manchester United target Ivan Perisic sealed top spot for Croatia to silence Iceland's Thunderclap at least until Euro 2020.

Despite facing Croatia's reserves after coach Zlatko Dalic made nine changes from the team that beat Argentina 3-0 to clinch a place in the last 16, their opponents were too strong and will now pose a dangerous threat in the last 16 against Denmark.

Group C

Denmark 0-0 France

Defiant France boss Didier Deschamps blamed Denmark for playing out the first 0-0 of the World Cup.

A point ensured both sides went through, with France as Group C winners, but there were boos at the final whistle, with fans inside the Luzhniki Stadiu angry at the lack of entertainment.

But France boss Deschamps was unrepentant and blamed Denmark counterpart Age Hareide for defending too deep throughout and settling for a draw.

“The Danish manager may have defended too much, because he got what he wanted, which was a draw,” said Deschamps. “We tried to get a win.

“It was the most important thing for us to be top of the group. It wasn't a very exciting game at the end because Denmark were happy with a draw so they would qualify.

“One point was good enough for them and we didn’t have to take risks to do better, because this result was okay for everyone.”

Australia 0-2 Peru

Paolo Guerrero, the striker whose World Cup dreams were saved by Aussie skipper Mile Jedinak, saw them come true in Sochi.

Peru’s skipper was only competing in Russia at all because of an open letter written by other Group C captains that saw a controversial drugs ban lifted.

And when the chance presented itself, he made the most of it - claiming a decisive second 50th-minute goal for the South Americans who dumped the Socceroos out of the tournament.

The strike was greeted wildly by Peru’s supporters - there were an estimated 25,000 of them in the Fisht Stadium - and it was vindication for Guerrero who has fought a lengthy battle to clear his name.

The forward tested positive for cocaine last November but has always maintained that his crime was merely drinking coca tea.

He thought he had won the right to play in Peru’s first games at the World Cup for 36 years after a successful appeal only for the World Anti-Doping agency to reinstate the ban.

That led the captains of the other teams in Group C to pen a letter asking for it to be lifted. Fifa gave way.

But Guerrero’s strike - and a magnificent volley by Andre Carrillo - rounded off a miserable week for the Aussies.

After a Test series to Ireland in the rugby union for the first time in 39 years, they also suffered a 5-0 defeat against England in the one-day cricket internationals.