Blue Chips' 5th Annual Throwers Summer Camp Next Month

COACH Corrington Maycock, who has gained a great deal of success with the rising young throwers in the country through his Blue Chips Athletic Club, is gearing up for the staging of the club's fifth annual Throwers Summer Camp.

It's scheduled for 9am to 3pm July 23-28 at the Queen's College campus.

April Smith, in her fourth season as an assistant coach in charge of the Fresno State throws group, will be in town to facilitate the camp along with her husband Robert, a former throws coach at Appalachian State, now coaching a high school in Fresno State.

Ronald Cartwright, Maycock's former mentor and coach when he competed, will also be a part of the camp. Cartwright is the head coach of the RC Athletics.

"We're looking for new talent and we're looking for future stars for international junior meets," said Maycock, who has hosted the camp for the past five years, but the third with the Blue Chips Athletics.

Since the introduction of the camp, Maycock said he has been pleased with what he's seen from the participants.

"The camp has lived up to its expectations in finding new talent and developing the skills of the throwers," he pointed out. "So far, we've had about five athletes who were able to capitalise on scholarships through the camp and because of their development in the camp."

Smith, who has been a permanent fixture at the camp, will once again be offering scholarships to potential campers and if there is more talent available that she can't take advantage of, Maycock said Smith is willing to pass on to other colleges and universities that she's associated within in the United States.

"Right now, she has three Bahamian athletes, one of which will be going there in August. So she will never close the door on Bahamian athletes," Maycock said.

Andira Ferguson, a long jumper majoring in finance and Tahj'Nee Thurston, a shot put, discus and hammer thrower majoring in accounting, are both listed as sophomores.

They are expected to be joined by Latia Saunders - another thrower - in August.

For those potential campers, Maycock only asks that they come prepared to work out and show out.

"You have coaches here watching, so we want them to go back with your names in their minds for later," Maycock said. "If you don't get picked up now, they can keep you on the radar as scholarship recipients they can consider for later."

During the camp, Maycock said they will divide the campers into beginners, who will be taught the basics of throwing the discus, shot put and javelin.

The others will be placed in the advanced category where they will also be taught about throwing the hammer as well.

"We want to clean up all of their bad habits so we can prepare them for the future," Maycock said.

"I would like for athletes who don't feel like they can make it in the other sports to look at track and field.

"Track and field is the avenue for scholarships, whether you run, jump or throw.

"Track and field has been the avenue for scholarships for our athletes over any other sport whether it's softball, baseball or soccer. It's above them."

During the week, Maycock said they will take the campers through a vigorous training session that will be worth their while when they are finished.