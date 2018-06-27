Fourteen Clubs' Junior Golf Training Summer Camp Underway

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

FOR another year, the Fourteen Clubs Golf Academy's junior golf training camp is being held in the Bahamas Golf Federation's Driving Range at the Baillou Hills Sporting Complex.

The daily summer camp, which started last week, is being held 9am-2pm Monday to Friday and camp director Georgette Rolle said that by the time it's completed on August 17, they hope to have developed some future stars in golf.

"If you are interested in learning the game of golf, or a sport which teaches you a lot of lifestyles that you can use for a lifetime, check us out," Rolle said.

"We've got a new coach, arguably the best male golfer in Bahamian history, Greg Maycock out of Grand Bahama.

"He has just joined our team that includes Ahmal Henfield, Matthew Cox and Jim Duncombe."

Rolle, undoubtedly the best female player playing the game today, said during the camp, the participants between the ages of five and 17 will learn the three aspects of swinging the golf club.

"With Fourteen Golf Academy, we are calling it our three golf files," Rolle said.

"We teach them how to swing the golf club and get them ready to improve their skills so that they can play in our tournaments we will put on this summer."

Golf equipment will be available for those participants who don't have any.

They will be taught about the rules of the game and how to play the game better. They will also have short game sessions and watch golf swing videos.

"So far, we have a lot of our regular golfers coming out to the camp," Rolle said. "We are having a great time, so we are looking to add some new campers who are interested in learning how to play the game.

"We want to make sure that they have a well-rounded programme and they are keen on learning how to play the game. So we want to encourage the young golfers to come out and participate."

For more information, interested persons can email info@fourteengolfacademy.com or call 828-4653 or 535-0552.