Man On Bail For Murder Shot Dead

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

A 26-year-old man being electronically monitored while out on bail for murder was fatally shot outside his Southern Breezes Estates home on Tuesday night.

According to police, a man and a woman pulled up to their residence off Golden Isles Road shortly after 10pm, when they were approached by a gunman who opened fire in their direction.

The woman escaped unharmed, however, the man received gunshot injuries to the body.

Police said EMS were called and attempted to revive the victim, but he died on the scene.

While police have not identified the victim, The Tribune understands that he was Donathan Hanna, a man in his twenties.

Police press liaison officer, Superintendent Shanta Knowles in an interview with The Tribune yesterday confirmed Hanna was being electronically monitored while on bail for murder.

The incident marked the 53rd murder for the year and the 14th for the month of June, according to The Tribune’s records.

In November 2016, Hanna and another man were charged with murder and five counts of attempted murder concerning the September 29, 2016 death of 17-year-old William McKenzie.

In another incident early Tuesday morning, police said a man was shot outside of his Ameryllius Avenue, Garden Hills home.

Reports said the victim was sitting in his vehicle shortly after 6am when he was approached by two men, one armed with a gun, who ordered him out of his vehicle.

As the victim got out of the vehicle, police said he was shot in his body.

The victim was taken to hospital where he was treated and discharged.

The assailants fled the scene on foot.

Investigations into both matters continue.