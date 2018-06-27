Man In Hospital After Shooting

A MAN is in hospital after he was shot on Monday.
The victim was standing with a group of men on Antiqua Street in Elizabeth Estates when a silver Toyota vehicle pulled up. Occupants of this vehicle opened fire in the direction of the men, injuring one of them, before speeding off. The victim was transported to hospital and is listed in serious but stable condition.
Investigations are ongoing.
