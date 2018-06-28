Giving Non-Violent Inmates A Path Back Into Society

THE Citizen Security and Justice Programme of the Ministry of National Security has announced that from July 7-October 7, 143 inmates will undergo training from the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute.

The training will be in seven vocational areas - auto mechanics, electrical installation, plumbing, carpentry, information technology, barbering and garment manufacturing.

These non-violent offenders have undergone numerous screenings by the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services and BTVI to determine eligibility based on their reintegration potential.

Inmates were chosen to begin their preparations for reintegration into society once they demonstrated engagement (accountability and motivation), aptitude in supplementary assessments of numeracy, literacy, vocational acumen and psychological readiness based on their criminal history and offence severity record.

Prison industries have existed in the BDCS for many years and this collaboration with BTVI merely serves as a much-needed upgrade to that existing framework, press release noted.

"As a part of the rehabilitation framework, correctional plan records will be used to track performance of inmates admitted into the programme. This case management process will ensure that the inmate chosen remains a good fit for this newly improved opportunity," BTVI said.

"The government of The Bahamas continues to take bold steps in activating initiatives that increase the level of citizen security within the wider Bahamian community. Enhancing the quality of the rehabilitation and reintegration programmes at the prison for non-violent offenders who have served the majority of their sentences, is one of those key initiatives.

"Further, to ensure sustainability of the programme, seven selected correctional officers will begin training in the aforementioned disciplines. This training will equip them to function as certified BTVI vocational instructors, working within the Bahamas Department of Corrections environment on a full-time basis. Six of the prison industries will be upgraded with modernised equipment to support this training initiative.

"As in the past, upon their release inmates will leave the prison with training certification but with modernised industry experience. Inmates will have BTVI instructors, use BTVI curricula, take the same examinations and will be graded by BTVI instructors the same as the campus-based BTVI students. Upon further academic screening, Inmates may also be able to use their certification to gain entry into BTVI for further training once they are released."