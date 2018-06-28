Police Hunt After Armed Robberies

POLICE are investigating two armed robberies which occurred on Tuesday.

In the first incident, shortly after 10am, a gunman entered a convenience store in Kennedy Subdivision, held the cashier up and robbed her and a customer of cash before getting into the cashier’s blue Nissan Tiida, registration #AG8737, and speeding away.

In the second incident, shortly after 5pm, a gunman robbed another convenience store, this time on Miami Street. The thief also held the cashier up and robbed the place of cash before escaping on foot.