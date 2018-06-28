Police Hunt After Armed Robberies

POLICE are investigating two armed robberies which occurred on Tuesday.
In the first incident, shortly after 10am, a gunman entered a convenience store in Kennedy Subdivision, held the cashier up and robbed her and a customer of cash before getting into the cashier’s blue Nissan Tiida, registration #AG8737, and speeding away.
In the second incident, shortly after 5pm, a gunman robbed another convenience store, this time on Miami Street. The thief also held the cashier up and robbed the place of cash before escaping on foot.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID