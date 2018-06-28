Rangers Parade In Eleuthera

FOR the first time in the history of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force's (RBDF) Rangers Programme, the island of Eleuthera witnessed a Rangers passing out parade ceremony.

Eleuthera contributed 86 of the country's youth to the Rangers Programme from North Eleuthera High School and Samuel Guy Pinder All-Age School, Spanish Wells. Numerous relatives and friends assembled at the John Wesley Methodist Church, Lower Bogue, to witness the historic induction of the young students who successfully completed the training.

In attendance at the ceremony were RBDF Commodore Tellis Bethel and other government officials.

Bringing keynote remarks was Commodore Bethel, who congratulated the group on behalf of the Minister of National Security Marvin Dames and himself for successfully completing eight months of vigorous training in preparation for this day.

According to Commodore Bethel, the RBDF Rangers is expected to be expanded throughout the country in accordance with the government's agenda. This year, the programme was expanded by two additional islands, Eleuthera and Long Island, increasing the total number of islands in the programme to seven.

"Young Rangers, we are very proud of you. Throughout your programme, you participated in military parade drills, overnight hike, camping, learned survival at sea, seamanship, core values and engaged in group discussions on life topics," said Commodore Bethel.

"Today, we see the culmination of your discipline, dedication and determination that will only lead to greater success, if you remain focused and committed to developing your skills, building your character, and having a right relationship with God."

Special Awards were presented to a number of students. These awards included the overall Minister of National Security Award, which went to Sierra Farrington from North Eleuthera High School; the Commander Defence Force Award was presented to Colby Mullin of Samuel Guy Pinder All-Age School; and the Rangers Director Award was presented to Kendal Gibson of North Eleuthera High School.