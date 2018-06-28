World Cup: England Fall To Januzaj Screamer As Belgium Take Top Spot

(Mirror.co.uk) England will face Colombia in the last 16 of the World Cup after their defeat to Belgium.

The Three Lions' winning run at the World Cup was ended by Belgium in Kaliningrad as they were downed by an Adnan Januzaj super-strike.

The former Manchester United star struck six minutes into the second half to stun an England reserve side who went into the clash as Group G leaders.

But with captain and Golden Boot leader Harry Kane left on the bench the Three Lions struggled to find an attacking threat with Marcus Rashford seeing England's best chance saved by Chelsea keeper Thibaut Courtois.

Both Gareth Southgate and Roberto Martinez made sweeping changes – a staggering 17 between them.

England now meet Colombia in Samara - and if they win will play either Switzerland or Sweden in the quarter finals - while Belgium take on Japan.

Also in Group G

Panama 1-2 Tunisia

Tunisia ended their World Cup on a high after turning their final Group G match on its head.

Wahbi Khazri set up the first goal and scored the second to give the North African side their first World Cup win in 40 years with a 2-1 victory over debutants Panama in their final Group G match on Thursday.

Fakhreddine Ben Youssef turned in Khazri's perfect cross in the 51st minute to cancel out a first-half own goal by defender Yassine Meriah, with the ball taking a big deflection off a shot by Panama winger Jose Luis Rodriguez in the 33rd minute.

Making their fifth World Cup appearance, Tunisia dominated possession and took the lead after 66 minutes when Khazri finished off a sleek passing move with a tap-in.

Group H

Japan 0-1 Poland

Jan Bednarek ensured Poland would leave Russia with something to smile about - but it was Japanese coach Akira Nishino who was grinning at the final whistle.

Southampton’s defender netted a 58th minute winner to restore some Polish pride - and it looked for a while that would be enough to knock their opponents out of qualification for the knockout phase.

But when news filtered through from Samara that Yerry Mina had found the net 16 minutes from time the situation changed - as Japan had progressed to the last 16 on the Fair Play rule.

The goal meant that Senegal and Japan could not now be separated on points, goal difference or the number of goals scored - meaning that the side who progressed had totted up the fewest disciplinary points.

Senegal 0-1 Colombia

Colombia sparkled in their last game versus Poland, but knew they were up against a dangerous African side this time around.

But Yerry Mina's header secured them a 1-0 win in Samara on Thursday to clinch their safe passage to the last 16.

They finished top of Group H.

Belgium's Adnan Januzaj scores the opening goal during the group G match between England and Belgium at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, Thursday, June 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)