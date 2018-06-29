Girl Tourists Assaulted On Harbour Island

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

POLICE are investigating reports that indecent assault was committed against two juvenile female tourists on Harbour Island yesterday.

Sometime around midnight and 2am, the girls were on a beach when they were allegedly indecently assaulted by two Bahamian men, police said in a statement. The men, residents of the island, were taken into custody.

Police declined yesterday to elaborate on the incident, telling The Tribune charges of rape, unlawful sexual intercourse or indecent assault could result from their investigations.

Police also reported that a suspected drowning of a Chinese woman took place on the Berry Islands around 11am yesterday.

The woman was found unresponsive in waters off Great Sturrup Cay. She was pronounced dead at a local clinic on the island.