Girl Tourists Assaulted On Harbour Island

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
POLICE are investigating reports that indecent assault was committed against two juvenile female tourists on Harbour Island yesterday.
Sometime around midnight and 2am, the girls were on a beach when they were allegedly indecently assaulted by two Bahamian men, police said in a statement. The men, residents of the island, were taken into custody.
Police declined yesterday to elaborate on the incident, telling The Tribune charges of rape, unlawful sexual intercourse or indecent assault could result from their investigations.
Police also reported that a suspected drowning of a Chinese woman took place on the Berry Islands around 11am yesterday.
The woman was found unresponsive in waters off Great Sturrup Cay. She was pronounced dead at a local clinic on the island.
Comments
Groidal 3 hours, 20 minutes ago
Sounds like some of the sub human jetski operators on Cabbage Beach have relocated to Harbour Island.... or maybe just opened a franchise!
I'm sure the vigilant law enforcement will do something about this right away to protect tourism
(...not)
alfalfa 3 hours, 6 minutes ago
The Harbour Island of today is not the Harbour Island of yesteryear. Drugs, stealing, intimidation and harassment of visitors are commonplace, and it definitely is not safe to roam around at night, as it was before. Another "gem" is fast vanishing.
BahamaRed 1 hour, 20 minutes ago
Or maybe two girls thought to get chummy with the local men and when asked about it by their guardians lied about what happened. Wouldn't be the first time it has happened.
Let's not be so quick to pass judgement without first knowing the details.
Groidal 1 hour, 13 minutes ago
Cool! Blame the victim! How very 2018! Have you even heard of #MeToo?
