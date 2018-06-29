New Director For National Insurance Board

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Deputy Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

THE National Insurance Board will have a new director effective July 1, 2018.

Dr Nicola Virgil-Rolle has been appointed to the post, a source close to government matters confirmed to The Tribune Friday.

Mrs Virgil-Rolle will be leading the Office of the Prime Minister where she was head of the Economic Planning Unit and played a key role in major initiatives, including the government’s Over-the-Hill revitalisation plan. She is the wife of Central Bank Governor John Rolle.

Patricia Hermanns tendered her resignation from the board this month. Her resignation was effective from June 15.

In her letter to staff members, dated May 31, Ms Hermanns said the decision came after "careful consideration and reflection."

"I am grateful for the opportunity afforded to me to serve this organisation and the people it represents and I appreciate the support you have given to me during my tenure with the Board," she wrote.

"I encourage you as I leave to continue to strive toward excellence and wish you the greatest of success in your endeavours."

Ms Hermanns was appointed to the post on September 1, 2016. The post is described as the CEO of NIB, heading the executive management team responsible for the day-to-day operations of the social-security organisation.

She entered the post as a former banking and insurance executive with more than 30 years experience in the financial services sector, credited with managing corporate transitions for greater efficiency and effectiveness, and successfully launching new life and health insurance as well as investment products and services.