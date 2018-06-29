Palm Cay Benefiting From $2m Expansion

A southern New Providence community believes it is reaping the benefits of a six-month expansion that saw it invest $2m to refresh its amenities.

Palm Cay, located in the island's south-east, employs some 100 Bahamians during peak season. The upgrades included construction and installation of equipment for Palm Cay club members' fitness centre; a half-size Olympic swimming pool; and the extension of the dockside café to feature an open kitchen concept with space for a convenience store.

"The feedback has been fantastic. We launched the membership programme upon completion of the upgrades and we currently have 200 members," said Palm Cay's general manager, Richard Browning.

Among the new amenities and services are spa services; a beach bar and grill; a beachscape including private cabanas; a deck area with sun loungers and the members-only club.

Palm Cay also updated its beach furniture and provided additional non-motorised watersports, including kayaks and paddle boards for members.

The 69-acre property features 1,200 feet of beach; a 194-slip full-service marina; boat tours to the Exumas; swimming pools; tennis courts; recreation areas and 24-hour security.

"We plan to host a plethora of exciting social events designed to foster a sense of community among our diverse Palm Cay residents and club members, further positioning the development as the place to live and play out east," Mr Browning said.