Rules Apply To Politicians

POLITICIANS some-times make such a fundamental political mistake when they hang everything which they use, that is, only apply or abide with when it suits their political ends. Prime Minister Minnis has made this mistake… Sir, if you so importantly hold so close to yourself the Westminster System then, sir, you must follow it to the letter and not as you are conveniently trying to do.

Interesting who was sent on the Commonwealth Parliamentary trip of Cayman right when the Budget vote was being taken? Was that necessary?

There is an understanding opinion that you, sir, dropped the 12 percent VAT on Cabinet as you assembled to walk across to the House when DPM Turnquest was to present his Budget. There was dissension and so on went the “whip”.

Sir, if you are unaware your Government has a massive majority - 39 seats of which the FNM have 35…a “whip” — it simply confirms that your party whip indicated to you there was dissension, MPs might not vote for Government on the VAT Act amendment.

Commentator ex-Minister of State Finance, Laing suggested on his talk show that we should cut back the five percent increase of VAT — ummm Madam…cut back that will totally kill what the Minister of Finance wants — he wants $400-500m more in the Treasury.

BP&L and our electricity bills - great bills unto $200.00 will be exempt from VAT… Sir, reality only six-months of the year and pray OPEC does not increase the price of oil by just 2.5 percent as that exemption, bush crack gone!

