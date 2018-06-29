Saving Smart

THE Bahamas Central Securities Depository has launched a groundbreaking financial literacy programme – BCSD Smart Savers – for preschoolers and primary school students.

The programme was launched at Willard Patton Preschool, where BCSD staff members engaged with over 100 preschoolers from K-3 and K-4, teaching them the importance of saving.

The BCSD team exposed the students to different denominations of Bahamian currency and illustrated the importance of saving. The children were thrilled and very responsive as they each received a piggy bank and 25 cents to start their savings. In conjunction with the Office of the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Education’s launch of the Over the Hill Rejuvenation Project and Presentation of E-Learning Tools, BCSD also donated 30 tablets to the preschool.

BCSD recently awarded six preschoolers from Willard Patton at the school’s annual prize giving and graduation ceremony, with BCSD Top Smart Saver Awards. All of the students at Willard Patton now have savings, but the top six students saved more than $85 each, since receiving their BCSD smart saver piggy banks.

In an effort to create smart savers and investors, the BCSD team has taken their education initiative to the Kiwanis Club of Fort Montagu, playing ‘Financial Jeopardy’ with the members at one of the club’s weekly meetings. The lively, interactive game gave club members pointers about stocks and bonds and further insight into the Capital Market of the Bahamas.

The BCSD team also visited E P Roberts Primary School, and introduced their Smart Saver programme to T Storr-Belle’s fourth grade class, who all learned about saving and its importance.



In George Town, Exuma, BCSD partnered with Kiwanis Bahamas Sunshine Division 22 and hosted a Financial Literacy Fair attended by over 60 students and their parents from across the island. Attendees heard the story of “Sam, the Smart Saver” written by Sanchia Rolle of BCSD.

Nerika Burrows, BCSD president, proudly said, “The Smart Saver programme is definitely an important initiative to BCSD. As we continue to create smart savers, it is our hope that all Bahamians, particularly the youth of our country learn the importance of saving and investing.”