Boxing Legend Everette 'Elisha Obed' Ferguson Dies Age 66

By Brent Stubbs

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

Everette 'Elisha Obed' Ferguson, the first Bahamian to win a professional world boxing title, died on Thursday night. He was 66 years old.

Ferguson, born February 21st, 1952, began his amateur career at the age of 12. He went on to post an impressive 46-0 win-loss record with 16 knockouts before he turned pro two years later.

After enjoying an impressive pro career, Elisha Obed went on to capture the World Boxing Council (WBC) light middleweight title in 1975 by defeating Miguel de Oliveira. He defended the title twice before losing the belt to Germany’s Eckhard Dagge in 1976 when he quit, claiming he had blurred vision. Elisha Obed stated that he had been thumped in the eye by Dagge. In actuality, he was later found to have a detached retina and is legally blind in that eye.



Elisha Obed decided to enter the middleweight ranks. By 27, he was back to where he started from, fighting on local fight cards in Nassau. He retired in 1988.

That year, Elisha Obed was named in the Queen’s Honours list as a recipient of the British Empire Medal.

Wellington Miller, a long-time friend and former boxer, called for the Bahamas Government to do a little more to recognise Elisha Obed's accomplishment and honour him by either naming a street or even the National Boxing Gymnasium after him, however Elisha Obed passed away without any prominent recognition.