Hunt For School Raiders

POLICE are looking for two suspects who were caught on surveillance footage during a break-in of a trailer at Windsor School off Frank Watson Highway.
This occurred near the Albany development in western New Providence.
The two men wore hoods and had the bottom half of their faces covered.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 919 or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS.
